Over 1,400 Florida Kroger workers to lose jobs after New Years: WARN notice

According to notices filed with the state, most of Kroger's employees in Rockledge, Tampa, Jacksonville, Groveland will be let go from the company on Feb. 1, due to the permanent closing of operations at multiple Kroger fulfillment and spoke centers in Florida.

1,403 people in these four facilities will lose their jobs.

These employees are not represented by a union and there are no bumping rights, a Kroger spokesperson said.

"All associates will continue to receive their regular pay and benefits and will remain employed until February 1, 2026, at which time their employment will terminate," a notice to Jacksonville employees said.

- Groveland: At Kroger's fulfillment center in Groveland, 935 employees – most being customer service delivery drivers and personal shopper team members – will lose their jobs.

- Jackonville: At Kroger's fulfillment center in Jacksonville, 181 employees – most being customer service delivery drivers – will lose their jobs.

- Tampa: At Kroger's fulfillment center in Tampa, 234 employees – most being customer service delivery drivers – will lose their jobs.

- Rockledge: At Kroger's Cocoa Beach spoke – a facility that extends the grocer's reach from fulfillment centers to other areas – 53 employees – most being customer service delivery drivers – will lose their jobs.

Residents received notice that Kroger Delivery is ending in their area after Kroger announced the closing of a fulfillment center in Groveland, Fla.

The backstory:

Employees impacted by the facilities' closure comes after Kroger announced on Nov. 18 that they were closing three of its eight Customer Fulfillment Centers. Fulfillment centers in Groveland, Florida, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin and Frederick, Maryland are expected to close in January 2026, the company said.

Kroger said the three centers were not meeting its financial expectations.

In a letter sent to Kroger customers, Kroger said delivery will be ending on Feb. 1 and delivery orders can still be received through Jan. 31.

Kroger's Customer Fulfillment Center in Groveland opened in 2021. The center is an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities, also known as a "shed."

The Groveland CFC is located at U.S. Highway 27 and American Way and occupies 375,000 square feet.

Kroger CFCs are in partnership with the Ocado Group. Kroger currently has eight CFCs, with two new sites in Charlotte and Phoenix to start in 2026, the Ocado Group said.

The closure of these fulfillment centers comes after Kroger announced closing 60 stores nationwide in 18 months. In areas where Kroger sees a "higher density of demand," automated customer fulfillment will continue, the company said.

The City of Groveland said in its own release that roughly 1,400 people worked at the fulfillment center there.

The city hasn't heard when, in 2026, the facility will close.

"This is an especially difficult time for employees to hear this news and our hearts go out to those affected. There are approximately 1,400 Kroger employees at the facility, many of whom are Groveland residents," the city said in a statement.

Groveland is working with CareerSource Central Florida to support its employment strategy, the city said.

Expanding partnership with Instacart, Doordash, more

Kroger will now use Instacart for its primary delivery across Kroger.com and the Kroger app, the company said Nov. 18.

The grocer announced its expanded partnership with Instacart in Nov. 2025, saying it's one of the first retailers to use Instacart's AI Assistant - Cart Assistant – an AI assistant that helps customers find meal inspiration, build carts faster with favorite items, and plan meals more easily.

Additionally, "to reach more customers and fulfill more shopping trips," Kroger said its customers will also have on-demand access to food and grocery essentials through DoorDash Marketplace.

Kroger and Ocado's new customer fulfillment center – an automated warehouse facility with digital and robotic capabilities, also known as a "shed". (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.)

Where are Kroger Customer Fulfillment Center locations?

Kroger, in partnership with the Ocado Group, has eight customer fulfillment centers. Here's where they are:

Cincinnati, Ohio, opened in 2021

Groveland, Florida, opened in 2021

Atlanta, Georgia, opened in 2022

Dallas, Texas, opened in 2022

Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, opened in 2022

Romulus, Michigan, opened in 2022

Denver, Colorado, opened in 2023

Frederick, Maryland, opened in 2023