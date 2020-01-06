Krispy Kreme adds mini donuts to their menu permanently

article

Did you resolve to give up sweets for the New Year? Well, Krispy Kreme has a better idea: Don't!

Instead, the popular doughnut brand is encouraging America to “cheat sweet” on their New Year’s diet plans with their newest permanent menu item — mini versions of the sugary treats they already sell.

“Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January. That’s no good. Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way.”

On Jan. 6, Krispy Kreme will be rolling out miniature versions of four of their most popular doughnuts: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.

The newest additions to the permanent menu will officially roll out Jan. 6 as part fo the brand's "Mini Mondays." (Krispy Kreme)

The tiny treats are each less than 100 calories — compared to the 190 calories and 10 grams of sugar in a standard-sized Original Glazed.

Krispy Kreme is also hosting “mini Mondays” with a “mini happy hour” each Monday in January to help customers “fuel the cheat and reward fans for sticking with their New Year’s resolutions,” a press release shared. This is, of course, assuming fans stick to only one of the mini doughnuts.

Advertisement

READ MORE @ FOXNEWS.COM