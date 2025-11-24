Krishan DeoKaran: Co-defendant in Marcos Lopez alleged illegal gambling case pleads guilty

The owner of an illegal casino at the heart of an alleged multi-million-dollar illegal gambling operation involving suspended Osceola County sheriff Marcos Lopez has accepted a plea deal in the case – and agreed to be a state witness.

What we know:

Krishna DeoKaran changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Monday, according to Lake County court records. He agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of money laundering.

According to the plea agreement, the 50-year-old will pay more than $5,000 for the cost of prosecution and to provide testimony at upcoming hearings, depositions, or trials.

Sentencing was deferred, according to online court records.

Prosecutors said DeoKaran owned Eclipse Social Club in Osceola County, which allegedly operated illegal casino-style games, generating more than $20 million over the years, according to court documents and filings.

Robin Severance-Lopez pleads guilty in plea deal

Also, Monday, Robin Severance Lopez, the estranged wife of Marcos Lopez, pleaded guilty to money laundering and false or misleading information on a bail application in a plea agreement with prosecutors, records show.

Severance Lopez was sentenced to 24 months probation, essentially avoiding jail time, records showed.

Prosecutors alleged Lopez toured the illegal facility and even accepted profits from the business intended for Marcos Lopez.

Other defendants accept plea deals

Several other co-defendants in the racketeering case have already pleaded guilty.

Will Marcos Lopez get a plea deal?

Marcos Lopez is scheduled to be back in court for a plea negotiation conference on Dec. 2. He is charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Prosecutors allege that Marcos received thousands of dollars in profits from the illegal business, some of which was used towards his election and re-election campaigns for Osceola County Sheriff. Prosecutors then alleged that Marcos Lopez used his position as sheriff to try and shield the gambling establishment from scrutiny.