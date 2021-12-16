'Koda' the therapy dog brings smiles to Central Florida first responders

article

An adorable Pomeranian from Central Florida is on a mission: to bring ‘smiles fur miles’ to first responders.

Meet Koda. The fluffy pooch is a registered therapy dog with Alliance Pet Therapy. She also partners with local Police Departments to make fun educational videos about driving and safety.

Wearing her signature sunglasses and ‘driving’ a red sports car with a puppuccino on the side, she recently stopped by the Orange County Sheriff's Office where she put smiles on the faces of the staff, including Sheriff John Mina.

"It was so great to visit with Koda the Fluff," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "She brought so many smiles to our OCSO family. Thanks so much for the pre-holiday visit!"

Koda just likes spreading good vibes! According to her website, when she isn't helping with Pet Therapy visits she is out in the community visiting local businesses and random people – just to bring smiles to all that need them!

