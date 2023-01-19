Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County

Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.

Investigators said the victim, identified as a 45-year-old man, was waiting on the sidewalk for the bus when the driver, a 61-year-old man, failed to see the man standing at the bus stop and drove past him. The man then went into the roadway and ran after the bus in an attempt to get the bus to stop for him and was struck by the front right side of the bus.

The bus driver continued eastbound on Lake Ellenor Drive and left the area, according to investigators. It was determined that the bus driver was unaware of striking the pedestrian and is cooperating with the investigators, they said.

Lynx is the public transit bus system that serves the greater Orlando area and is run by the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority.

This crash remains under investigation