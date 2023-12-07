Kissimmee man arrested for indecent exposure, victim shaken up

One woman is shaken up after she claims a man exposed himself in front of her and chased her down.

"You know, people that do this, there is something wrong," she said.

FOX 35 is not revealing the woman’s name to protect her identity.

According to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office, Raymond Terryn, a 23-year-old Kissimmee man, is facing charges related to indecent exposure.

The victim FOX35 spoke to said Terryn exposed himself, inappropriately touched himself, and then chased after her as she walked her dog at night several weeks ago.

"He has his privates out," she said.

The alleged incident happened at the Maingate Village apartment complex.

"I was scared, the lady upstairs was scared, we’re all scared," she said.

She said several women in the complex also reported issues with the suspect.

One of those women took a video of the man who was allegedly touching himself outside her window.

Former tenant, Adam Santiago also said he is disgusted with the incident, worried about his children’s safety.

"When you have kids, those are your priorities. Their safety is your number one," Santiago said.

The Osceola Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX35 that Terryn was arrested on Wednesday after deputies confirmed he exposed himself to another woman outside her window.

Santiago said, "I have two daughters, what would have happened if decided to prey upon them or follow me home?"

The Osceola Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has additional issues with the suspect to come forward.