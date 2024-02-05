Killer Mike arrested on misdemeanor battery charge after winning 3 Grammys

article

Killer Mike was arrested on Sunday in Los Angeles shortly after winning three awards at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

The 48-year-old rapper and activist was detained after "a physical altercation" that occurred just after 4 p.m. local time in the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court, which is a street right outside where the ceremony was held at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department .

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, was booked on a misdemeanor battery charge and taken to the LAPD Central Division.

The rapper was "in the process of being released," police added in a post late Sunday.

Video posted on X by a staff writer from The Hollywood Reporter showed the rapper being escorted in handcuffs.

Someone in the video asks, "Mike, are you serious?"

"Yeah, yeah I’m serious," Killer Mike can be heard saying as he walks away.

The Atlanta native and hip hop icon won three Grammys earlier in the evening: best rap song ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000), best rap album ("Michael") and best rap performance ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000).

Killer Mike is half of the hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, with Brooklyn-based rapper and producer El-P.

The rapper is known not just for his influence on music, but also for his advocacy for Atlanta. He also owns a growing empire of barbershops.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. Heather Miller contributed.