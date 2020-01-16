Kid receives new bike from Florida police department after his is stolen, police said

article

A kid received a new bike after his was stolen thanks to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that 9-year-old Kaeden's bike was stolen earlier this week in Daytona Beach.

Thankfully though, they said that they were able to give Kaeden a brand new bike.

Lt. James Brodick reportedly went on to make Kaeden a "junior" police officer, complete with a toy badge and toy handcuffs.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.