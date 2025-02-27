Katy Perry and Gayle King join an all women Blue Origin crew set to launch this spring

article

The Brief Blue Origin's NS-31 mission will feature its first all-female crew, including trailblazers from science, journalism, music, and philanthropy, aiming to inspire future generations. The mission, part of the New Shepard program, will take six women past the Kármán line, continuing Blue Origin’s efforts to expand access to space and promote diversity in exploration.



Global pop superstar Katy Perry and award-winning journalist Gayle King are among the six women heading to space this spring.

What we know:

Blue Origin announced on Thursday their all-woman crew flying on its NS-31 mission, which will be the New Shepard's 11th human flight and the first all-female flight crew since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963.

The goal of this mission is furthering human exploration beyond the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

The diverse crew features trailblazers from various fields, including science, journalism, music, and philanthropy.

Among them is former NASA rocket scientist and entrepreneur Aisha Bowe, who aims to inspire young people, particularly in the Bahamas, with her journey from community college to space.

Also joining the mission is Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee known for her advocacy for sexual violence survivors. She will become the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman astronaut, symbolizing science as a tool for peace.

Award-winning journalist Gayle King, co-host of CBS Mornings and a longtime television personality, is embracing the opportunity to step outside her comfort zone.

She is joined by global pop superstar Katy Perry, one of the best-selling female artists of all time, who hopes her flight encourages children, including her own daughter, to pursue their dreams.

Rounding out the team is Kerianne Flynn, a fashion and human resources executive turned philanthropist and film producer.

As well as Lauren Sánchez, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, helicopter pilot, and vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund. Sánchez, who founded the first female-owned aerial film and production company, aims to use her role in aviation and space to inspire future explorers.

Since its inception, the New Shepard program has flown 52 people past the Kármán line, continuing Blue Origin’s commitment to expanding access to space. The NS-31 mission underscores the company’s goal of promoting diversity and inclusion in space exploration while celebrating the achievements of women in science, media, and the arts.

What we don't know:

A launch date for the mission has yet to be announced.

