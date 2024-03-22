Kate Middleton revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Middleton, aka Catherine, Princess of Wales, said that while the major abdominal surgery she underwent in January was successful, later tests revealed that cancer had been present despite the belief that the condition was non-cancerous to begin with.

The kind of cancer Kate Middleton has was not revealed in the video.

Now, Middleton is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Middleton said. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Kate Middleton revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer. (Photo: Kensington Palace)

Middleton said she's getting stronger every day. She also asked for privacy for her family as they navigate this diagnosis.

Middleton's announcement comes after weeks of speculation about her whereabouts.

Kate Middleton cancer announcement

Watch the video from Kensington Palace below, or in the live video player above:

