Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral predicted to be most-watched event in TV history
One industry expert has predicted a staggering 4.1 billion viewers could tune in to witness the queen’s funeral on Monday.
Queue to see queen's coffin hits 24-hour wait as King Charles, siblings hold vigil
A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday.