Kasheta Farms to donate 100% of proceeds raised Sunday to family of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran

A local couple is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to support the family of fallen Apopka firefighter Austin Duran. The 25-year-old died Friday, weeks after he was seriously injured on the job.

Nick and Caitlin Kasheta own Kasheta Farms, a nonprofit in Apopka that provides children with agricultural activities.

The couple is asking the community to come out from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to purchase produce, plants, and other items, and they will donate 100% of the proceeds to support the Duran family. They didn't know Duran personally but felt compelled to help.

Duran was injured in June after he was crushed by a 4,500-pound sand trailer.

According to a GoFundMe, he suffered traumatic injuries to his spine, a punctured lung and broken ribs. His sister said that he would briefly open his eyes and talk to them using an iPad.

Duran had to undergo several surgeries and had been in the ICU since the accident.

"Our hearts are broken for our department, for Austin’s family, and for our community," the Apopka Fire Department said in a statement. "It is in these moments of sheer tragedy where our brother/sisterhood is reminded of the brevity of life, and the importance of standing together as a family."