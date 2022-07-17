TIMELINE: Storms to fire up across Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 90 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees



Main weather concerns: Widespread afternoon storms are once again expected Sunday with abundant tropical moisture in place. Any storm that forms could produce torrential downpours, frequent cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds. Keep an eye on the radar!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Another dodgy day with afternoon storms likely. The best time to get outside will be early in the day. While highs won't be as warm as they've been due to more clouds, it will still be plenty humid with highs near 90.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

An onshore flow will keep rain chances active through this weekend. Today, better storm chances are expected by mid-afternoon. Storms will push inland from there. Surf climbs into the 2-3' range with a boost in the current southeast swell this weekend. There remains a moderate risk of rip currents at all Atlantic beaches, stay safe! Boaters heading out into the Atlantic should use caution with storms in play and seas bumping up into the 4' range in the offshore waters.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances hold steady into early next week. More typical summer storm chances look likely to return Wednesday onward with highs back into the low to mid 90s.

The tropics remain quiet with storm formation not expected for at least the next 5 days.