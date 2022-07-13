Young person hurt after shooting in Orlando; police looking for male suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orlando police said a juvenile was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, possibly after some sort of altercation. The juvenile's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, a spokesperson said.
Police said the shooting happened near Gatlin and Pershing avenues.
An unknown male reportedly left the area and has not been located. Additional details were not immediately released.
The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment.