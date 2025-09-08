Juvenile found with gun on school bus, Ocala police say

The Brief A juvenile was taken into custody on Monday morning after they were found with a gun while riding a school bus. The school bus was headed to College Park Elementary School. No injuries were reported, and all other students on the bus were unharmed.



A juvenile was taken into custody on Monday morning after the Ocala Police Department says they were found with a gun while riding a school bus on the way to College Park Elementary School.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a juvenile in possession of a firearm while riding a school bus on the way to College Park Elementary School on Monday morning at SW 14th Street and SW 27th Avenue.

Police say the gun was safely recovered by law enforcement, and the juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported, and all other students on the bus were unharmed.

What we don't know:

It's currently unclear how the gun was obtained by the juvenile and whether any threats were made or intended.

What they're saying:

Officials say no identifying information will be released on the juvenile, as they are a minor.

"We are grateful for the swift actions of the bus driver who reported the situation and for the cooperation of school staff and transportation personnel," police said.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.