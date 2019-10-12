Juror excused in Markeith Loyd murder trial for not revealing her prior criminal past

Day two of testimony in the Markeith Loyd murder trial continued Saturday with the judge dismissing a juror who was caught lying about her past.

During testimony on Friday, another juror had reportedly informed the judge that another juror was not being truthful.

Judge Leticia Marques asked the juror in question if she works at Publix. The woman said she has been hired, but has not completed orientation or received a paycheck.

"Why not tell us about your situation (during the jury selection process)?" Marques asked.

"I felt like it didn't matter," the juror replied.

During a lunch break, it was also discovered that the same juror did not disclose a prior arrest as a juvenile.

Advertisement

"Why didn't you tell us about that?" said Marques. The incident was reportedly a domestic violence incident. The juror stated she thought it had been taken off her record.

The juror dismissed was an African American who was replaced by an alternate who’s an African American man.

Court will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.