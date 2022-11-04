Juicy Couture, KRAFT Mayo drop new sweatsuit in ‘velvety smooth’ crossover

article

The iconic Y2K Juicy sweatsuit is back — but with a twist.

Juicy Couture, in partnership with KRAFT Real Mayo, has dropped a brand-new, limited-edition velour set to celebrate the combining of two "velvety smooth" icons.

"The Smooth Lover’s" collection includes a deep-blue plush tracksuit with pants that have the word "Smooth" embroidered in gems in place of the classic "Juicy" design.

The matching jacket has the words "Long Live Velvety" embellished on the back.

The collection also comes with a white velour tube top that says "Mayo Couture" on the front.

The back side of the Kraft Real Mayo x Juicy Couture sweatpants. (Kraft Real Mayo x Juicy Couture)

"The exclusive collection provides a delicious dose of nostalgia with the most velvety smooth collab yet," the brands said in a press release.

"Inspired by each brand’s distinct textures and loyal fan bases and with KRAFT Real Mayo-inspired updates to classic Juicy Couture designs, ‘The Smooth Lover’s’ collection features everything you’ll need to celebrate the early aughts all over again."

"The Smooth Lover’s" collection retails for $150 and is available for purchase exclusively at mayocouture.com.

"Velvety smooth DNA is something that is important to Juicy Couture and KRAFT Real Mayo, making this partnership an unexpected yet natural fit," senior manager of brand partnerships Bailey Schaefer of Authentic Brands Group (the owner of Juicy Couture) wrote in a statement.

"We’re thrilled to partner with KRAFT Real Mayo on this incredibly fun collaboration that takes Juicy Couture to next-level deliciousness."

KRAFT Real Mayo brand manager Frances Sabatier called the partnership a "match made in velvety heaven."

"KRAFT Real Mayo and Juicy Couture are both synonymous with being champions of those who revel in their individuality and are unafraid to stand up for what they love," he said.

