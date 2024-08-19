Judge tosses out injunction against Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson

A Seminole County judge has tossed the temporary injunction against Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson.

"I was vindicated. We were vindicated. My office was vindicated," said Anderson at a news conference after the hearing.

Anderson was accused of blurring the line between his job and his re-election bid. On Monday, Anderson testified that his office serves as an early voting site, but he maintained that he never approached voters asking for votes.

"Voters will speak to me," said Anderson on the stand. "They may say hello to me. I'm not going to be rude. I don't solicit anyone."

The judge ruled there was not enough evidence to prove Anderson was soliciting voters. She also ruled that Anderson's work logo on election materials at polling sites or brought into voting booths was not an issue.

"Doesn't say keep Chris D. Anderson as ‘supervisor’ or ‘re-elect Chris D. Anderson.’ Nothing more than statement of identification," said Judge Donna Goerner.

Anderson said the initial injunction scrambled operations ahead of Tuesday's primary. His office was served Friday afternoon.

Part of it required him to remove his work logo from voting booths and pens, along with his work logo from bags going to precincts.

He said he was concerned he didn't have enough workforce to comply. Anderson said he was concerned this could have caused disruptions to the election operations trying to comply.

"We were going to have to change election plans that were made months in advance to comply," said Anderson.

Anderson says he expects voting operations to run smoothly tomorrow.

When asked if he felt the initial injunction and the surrounding publicity would impact his campaign, he replied, "I can't predict what will happen in the election, but my integrity is intact," said Anderson.

Anderson is running against Amy Pennock in the Republican Primary. FOX 35 News reached out to her team for comment on today's ruling but has not heard back.