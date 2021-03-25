Judge sets $25K bond for suspect in Ormond Beach teen death

A suspect accused in an incident that left an 18-year-old dead made his first appearance Thursday afternoon.



A judge set Noah Motto’s bond at $25,000. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Ericka Dane, 18, was killed.



Investigators said Motto and Dane were arguing early Wednesday morning at a home in an Ormond Beach subdivision.



A witness told police they saw a black pickup truck hit Dane, and according to the police report Motto "paused but never stopped" and left the scene.

Several neighbors and witnesses called 911 to report the incident.

Motto has hired a private attorney.

Ericka Dane

Dane was a freshman at Daytona State who played for the women's soccer team. One friend told FOX 35 News that there was never a dull moment with her and she was truly the life of the party.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by the family to help cover funeral expenses.

