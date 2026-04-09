Judge seals part of alleged confession in Volusia County deputy shooting case

The Brief Judge orders parts of suspect’s alleged confession sealed in deputy shooting case. Luis Diaz Polanco is accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies and remains jailed without bond. Injured Deputy Jose Rivera is recovering; sealed statements can still be used at trial.



New details emerged in court as a man accused of trying to kill a Volusia County deputy appeared before a judge Thursday.

The hearing focused on whether portions of his alleged confession should be kept from the public.

Big picture view:

Defense attorneys for 31-year-old Luis Diaz Polanco argued to seal parts of statements investigators say he gave the day of the March shooting.

Prosecutors and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office did not object, and the judge granted the request, ordering specific sections of the confession to be sealed.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Polanco is being held without bond, accused of opening fire on deputies who responded to his home. Deputy Jose Rivera was shot in the leg and shoulder, and authorities said his body camera helped stop a bullet that struck his chest.

Investigators say Polanco later admitted to pulling the trigger and attempting to kill the deputies.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

While portions of that confession will be withheld from public view, the material can still be used in court if the case goes to trial.

Rivera continues to recover from his injuries.