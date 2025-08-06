Florida Rep. Cory Mills accused of threatening to release explicit photos of ex-girlfriend, Miss United States

The Brief Miss United States 2024, Lindsey Langston, filed a report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office accusing Rep. Cory Mills of threatening to release explicit images and videos following their breakup. Langston said the threats began after she confronted Mills about his involvement with another woman and moved out of their shared home. She provided investigators with messages showing Mills’ alleged threats and has since sought legal counsel.



Florida Congressman Cory Mills allegedly threatened to release explicit photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend, a Miss United States pageant titleholder, when their relationship ended, according to a complaint filed over the summer with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office forwarded the complaint to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Rep. Mills has not been charged with any crimes tied to the allegation. He has denied the allegations in a statement sent to POLITICO.

What we know:

Lindsay Langston, 25, who was crowned Miss United States 2024, filed a complaint on July 14, 2025, with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Unit and filed a complaint against Rep. Cory Mills, the sheriff's office told FOX 35 in a statement on Wednesday.

According to that complaint, Langston said she and Mills dated for a little more than four years, from November 2021 to February 2025. She said the two lived together in New Smyrna Beach, according to the report. She said Mills would travel between Florida and Washington D.C., where he represents Florida's 7th District.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla. | Lindsey Langston, Miss United States 2024, Republican State Committeewoman

Langston told deputies that she ended the relationship with Congressman Mills in February 2025 after seeing news reports about a possible assault investigation involving Mills and a woman and his private home in the Wharf neighborhood in Washington D.C. The Metro Police Department confirmed to the AP that officers responded to a report of an assault at the home and that no arrests were made. Mills' office confirmed to the AP at the time that police were asked to help resolve a private matter, and that the Congressman denied any wrongdoing.

After the relationship ended, Langston alleged that Mills sent threatening messages to her from multiple accounts, threatening to share private photos and videos of the two of them, according to the complaint. She said Mills accused her of dating after their breakup, and that he threatened to harm any guys she dated in the future, the report said.

Deputies said Langston provided screenshots of text messages and Instagram messages between her and Mills.

She told deputies that she had hired a lawyer, who encouraged her to file a complaint.

A spokesperson for the Columbia County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 that the complaint was forwarded to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). FOX 35 has reached out to FDLE for an update on its investigation.

Mills responds: ‘These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions’

What they're saying:

FOX 35 reached out to the attorney's office representing Langston on Wednesday, who said she declined to comment on the reports.

FOX 35 reached out to Rep. Mills' Office for comment. We have not received a response. However, a statement was reportedly released to POLITICO.

"We have not been made aware of any report or allegations from law enforcement or the alleged complainant," Mills said in response to the allegations, according to Politico. "These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions. I have always conducted myself with integrity, both personally and in service to Florida’s 7th District."