'Judd Java': Coffee company names brew after Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

When you purchase your next cup of coffee, you'll be able to support a local business and law enforcement at the same time.

Dark Horse Coffee Company in Plant City and K9's for Cops of Polk County partnered to create a specialty brew named after Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

While at Polk County Sheriff's Office headquarters Thursday afternoon, the Sheriff Judd blind taste tested four brews and liked the Ethiopian light blend the best.

READ: Grady Judd limited edition coins celebrate sheriff’s 50 years in law enforcement

The blend will now be called "Judd Java."

Fifty percent of the proceeds that come from "Judd Java" will go to K9's for Cops which to date has raised more than $300,000 to buy K9's for the sheriff's office.

"They cost anywhere from $10,500 to $13,000, so they're very expensive," said Michelle Robare, the chair of the K9's for Cops Committee. "We really need the community's support. This isn't something we can do on our own."

MORE: Baby Grady: Couple names newborn son after Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

Jeremy Turner, the founder of Dark Horse Coffee Company, said the community needs to support the brave men and women in the local law enforcement community.

"It takes a community and understanding that these guys work really hard as well. They're people just like you and I and they have a job to do," said Turner.

In addition to the taste testing, three new K9's bought through the program made their debut at PCSO. Their names are Kane, Doc and Ghost. They make a total of 27 K-9s now on the force.