Flash flooding hits parts of Central Florida as some residents scramble to salvage belongings

The Brief Heavy rains flooded streets and homes in Edgewater and Mims on Monday. Edgewater deployed new vacuum trucks; Mims residents scrambled to evacuate. Officials warn more rain could worsen already saturated conditions.



Residents across parts of Central Florida spent Monday recovering from widespread flooding after heavy rainfall overwhelmed neighborhoods, submerged streets, and forced families to scramble for safety and salvage their belongings.

‘Tried my hardest to keep the water out’

What we know:

Heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across parts of Central Florida on Monday, submerging roads and homes in Edgewater and Mims.

Edgewater city crews deployed pumps and newly acquired vacuum trucks to clear water from neighborhoods like Florida Shores.

In Mims, in Brevard County, floodwaters rose rapidly, inundating homes and forcing some residents to evacuate. The Patio Apartments located at U.S. 1 and Irwin Avenue went underwater in about 45 minutes, according to residents. People saved what they could, but many lost all their belongings in the storm. No one was injured, but 911 came out to move one man in a wheelchair. Residents say this isn’t the first flood in the area, but new construction nearby made the issue worse. It sends water into their property since it’s the lowest elevated. About 20 apartments were completely flooded with families displaced.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long it will take for the floodwaters to recede. Multiple homeowners said it takes about a week for water to go down in the area.

It also remains unclear how many homes were damaged in total.

The backstory:

Both communities have experienced flooding before, but this round of storms proved especially disruptive. In Edgewater, the city had recently added vacuum trucks to its response team in anticipation of the rainy season.

In Mims, the flooding appeared more sudden and unexpected, impacting areas that don’t usually flood — signaling possible changes in stormwater behavior or capacity.

Big picture view:

These flooding events underscore ongoing vulnerabilities in Central Florida’s aging stormwater infrastructure as climate patterns bring more frequent and intense rainfall. The response in Edgewater represents a growing local push for sustainable, long-term flood mitigation planning. In contrast, the experience in Mims illustrates how quickly residents can be caught off-guard when stormwater systems are overwhelmed.

What they're saying:

Vacuum trucks were deployed in Edgewater to remove standing water — a resource newly added to the city’s flood response team.

"We're going through a budget hearing right now," explained Edgewater Mayor Diezel Depew. "We're going to have a full-time ‘vac truck’ with two workers on crew always here ready on standby."

Mayor Depew said a floodgate is also under consideration.

Meanwhile, in Mims, at the Patio Apartments, floodwaters rose several feet in under an hour, forcing some people to evacuate and others to attempt to hold back the water with mops and buckets.

"I tried my hardest to keep the water out, but at that point only a mop and bucket can do so much," resident Katie Smith said.

Resident Audrey Schmidt said she essentially lost her home. "The refrigerator is gone. The fireplace is gone. My bed is gone, all my furniture is gone."

Across town, floodwaters filled front yards and approached homes near State Road 46. One homeowner said water reached the edge of his garage — something he had never seen before.

"Just hoping if hurricane season comes around, this stuff has had a chance to run off, because if it doesn’t, it’ll be a real big mess," said homeowner Bernie Weaver.

David Crispin, another Mims resident, spent the day pumping water from his yard and said it could take a week to fully drain.

"This morning it was only about up to here," he gestured. "Then, the rain progressed. A couple, two to three hours, I watched it grow and grow and grow, and I said let me go out and get the pump."

What's next:

The American Red Cross has deployed teams to Mims to assist displaced families and provide emergency supplies and housing resources. Officials in both counties are urging residents to stay alert, as additional rainfall could worsen conditions in already saturated areas.