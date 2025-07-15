Florida’s school voucher surge draws fire from public education advocates

The Brief Critics say Florida’s budget favors private and charter schools over public ones. Teachers and parents warn of deepening classroom cuts despite modest pay increases. Lawsuits challenge charter expansion as state lawmakers prepare for an October session.



As Florida’s new state budget channels more money toward private and charter schools, public school advocates are sounding the alarm about the future of public education — warning that already-strained classrooms could suffer further setbacks.

What we know:

Florida’s latest state budget increases funding for private school vouchers and charter schools, prompting backlash from public school advocates.

While there was also a boost to public school funding and teacher pay, education policy experts say it does not keep pace with inflation, and many schools may still feel the financial strain.

Charter school growth and voucher expansion are central points of contention, especially policies allowing public-to-charter school conversions and co-locations.

The issue took center stage on Tuesday at the EDUVOTER Action Network Roundtable: Defending Public Education held in Tampa.

What we don't know:

The impact of the funding changes on long-term public school performance and enrollment is unclear. It’s also uncertain how much influence public education advocates will have ahead of the next legislative session in October.

Ongoing lawsuits may delay or halt the implementation of certain charter school policies, but their outcomes remain to be seen.

The backstory:

Florida’s school voucher and charter school initiatives have expanded under Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a focus on offering parents more choice in where to send their children. Critics argue that this has come at a steep cost to the traditional public school system, which continues to face teacher shortages, resource gaps, and infrastructure needs.

The tension has been building for years as the state increasingly funds alternatives to public education.

What they're saying:

Speakers at this week’s roundtable in Tampa — including parents, education advocates, and policy analysts — painted a stark picture of public schools left behind.

"Significant amounts of money leaving public education to go to private and home schools," said Norín Dollard of the Florida Policy Institute.

Many worry that the growing role of for-profit charter operators and private schools funded by public dollars is eroding the quality and equity of Florida’s education system.

"Public schools are in jeopardy," said Soraya Marquez, a roundtable attendee.

Critics emphasized that most private schools accepting vouchers are religious and unaccredited, limiting real access for many families.

"The truth of the matter is, charter schools — although on paper are public schools — they are run by education management organizations, which are for profit," said Crystal Etienne, President of EDUVOTER Action Network. "They get all of your tax dollars, but in addition to that, they have investors. They make money. This is a money grab at the expense of children."

The other side:

Gov. Ron DeSantis has defended the expanded voucher program as a way to give families more control over their children’s education.

"Whether you are super wealthy or poor, you have options as a parent to put your child in the best learning environment," DeSantis said.

What's next:

The Florida Legislature will convene in October.