Florida attorney general sues to defend homeowners' right to pro-Trump signs

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit in Volusia County to defend two homeowners who allegedly faced retaliation for displaying pro-Trump political signs. The complaint claims their neighbor used threats and a lawsuit to suppress their free speech rights. Uthmeier argues the actions violate state law protecting against intimidation and coercion that infringe on constitutional freedoms.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit in Volusia County on behalf of two homeowners he says were targeted for displaying political signs supporting President Donald Trump.

What we know:

The civil complaint alleges that Daryl and Kimberly Ward faced retaliation and legal threats from their neighbor, Jason McCormick, for exercising their First Amendment right to political speech on private property.

"Using lawfare to retaliate against political speech is wrong and unlawful," Uthmeier said in a statement. "These homeowners should be free to support President Trump without fear, and we will protect their right to do so."

According to the lawsuit, the Wards began displaying political signs and "Let’s Go Brandon" banners in 2022. The attorney general’s office claims McCormick threatened to sue the couple unless they removed the signs. When the Wards declined, McCormick filed a separate lawsuit over two structures on their property, which Uthmeier described as retaliation disguised as covenant enforcement.

The complaint argues that McCormick selectively enforced neighborhood covenants and ignored similar issues with other neighbors. The suit seeks relief under Florida Statute 760.51, which prohibits threats, intimidation, or coercion that interfere with constitutional rights.

Florida Statute 760.51

Uthmeier’s office said it will continue to pursue legal action to safeguard free speech under both the U.S. and Florida constitutions.