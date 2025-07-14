Teen girl attacked, bitten by 10-foot alligator in Florida, deputies say

The Brief A 15-year-old girl is recovering after being bitten and dragged underwater by a 10-foot alligator in Pond Creek, near Destin, Florida. She escaped by punching the gator in the head, with help from a friend; she sustained severe leg injuries but avoided amputation. The alligator remains at large, and the family is warning others to stay cautious around the creek.



A teenage girl is recovering after being bitten by a 10-foot alligator, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred in Pond Creek, about 20 to 25 miles northeast of Destin.

Officials said the alligator bit 15-year-old Sumer Hinote on the leg, dragged her underwater, and shook her violently.

Deputies said she fought back by punching the animal in the head and managed to escape with the help of a friend.

Hinote suffered severe lacerations to her leg but did not lose it. Her mother rushed her to first responders for treatment.

The alligator has not been captured, and the family is urging visitors to exercise caution around the creek.