Man accused of stealing car on Daytona Beach claimed to be federal again, deputies say

A man who allegedly stole a car parked on Daytona Beach told deputies he was a federal agent on a secret mission — but investigators didn’t buy the story.

What we know:

On June 30, 2025, Volusia County deputies and Daytona Beach Police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle along the beach.

The vehicle’s owner had parked his blue Mercedes-Benz with the keys in the cupholder while relaxing nearby in a beach chair. Boyd witnessed the vehicle being driven away, called 911, and tracked its movement until officers found it stuck in the sand two blocks away.

ROBERT STINSON

The suspect, 27-year-old Robert Joshua Stinson, was arrested on the scene and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Stinson has a criminal history or any connection to actual law enforcement. Authorities say he showed no signs of intoxication or mental illness, and he claimed to be sober and in control.

Investigators have not revealed a motive behind the alleged theft, other than Stinson's claim that he was on a "mission."

The backstory:

The incident unfolded quickly during a weekday morning on a public beach. According to the arrest report, Stinson claimed to be a federal agent conducting an undercover mission and said he had been instructed to take the vehicle.

He added that he "messed up" by heading north instead of south. The story raised eyebrows among deputies, who found no evidence to support his claim.

What they're saying:

A man accused of trying to steal a Mercedes-Benz in Daytona Beach didn’t make it far before getting stuck in the sand.

"This is the first time I’ve ever had something like this happen," said the car’s owner, who spotted movement out of the corner of his eye while sitting on the beach. "I turned around and saw my car driving away."

Body camera footage captured the moment deputies approached the suspect and asked him what he was doing, and he then gave deputies a bizarre explanation for the crime, the sheriff's office said.

"I’m a federal agent," the man claimed.

"A federal agent?" a deputy responded. "So your story is that you’re a federal agent?"

"Yeah, please don't say this out loud," the suspect responded.

Deputies didn’t buy the excuse.

"You stole a car. You drove off with it?" one asked.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Volusia County Jail.

What's next:

Stinson was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail. No damage was reported to the vehicle, which was returned to Boyd at the scene.

Stinson has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.