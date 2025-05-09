Jones High School holds NFL-style draft ahead of annual Orange & Green Game

The Brief Jones High hosted its second annual Orange & Green Game Draft, spotlighting every football player. Junior QB Dereon Coleman was the first pick for Team Orange. The event, created with The Kickoff Experience, aims to celebrate student-athletes beyond future careers.



What we know:

Jones High School held its second annual "Orange & Green Game Draft" on Thursday evening in the school auditorium, drawing players, coaches, families, and community members together in anticipation of the upcoming scrimmage game.

Junior quarterback Dereon Coleman was selected first overall by Team Orange, kicking off the event. The draft mimics the NFL Draft in format and is designed to recognize all student-athletes participating, not just those bound for collegiate or professional careers.

The event was spearheaded by The Kickoff Experience, a sports marketing firm focused on student-athletes, which first proposed the concept to Jones High last year. Each team began the draft by choosing players based on offensive or defensive positions, alternating picks until every team member was selected.

What we don't know:

While the draft has gained attention for its unique approach, some details remain unclear. It’s unknown whether other high schools in the region are adopting similar practices or if this remains a one-of-a-kind event. Also, the long-term impact of the draft on player development, college recruitment, or student morale has not yet been measured. There’s also no word on whether colleges or recruiters were in attendance or monitoring the event in any formal capacity.

The backstory:

The idea for the draft was introduced in 2023 when The Kickoff Experience partnered with Jones High School to enhance student-athlete visibility and morale. The firm recognized an opportunity to bring the fanfare of professional sports to the high school level, emphasizing community involvement and recognition for all players. Given the positive reception, the school opted to make the draft an annual tradition.

Big picture view:

This event reflects a growing trend in youth and high school sports: the blending of traditional athletics with marketing, branding, and media experiences usually reserved for professionals. In an era where social media presence and visibility can influence recruitment and scholarship opportunities, events like this provide students with an early introduction to the spotlight.

Locally, the draft fosters school pride and camaraderie. For a school like Jones, which has competitive ambitions—evidenced by last year's near-state championship run—it’s also a strategic morale booster. Community-driven events like this one reinforce the school's identity and culture, especially in a football-centric state like Florida.

What they're saying:

While players like junior quarterback Dereon Coleman will play at the collegiate level, that’s not everyone’s future.

"It’s getting me ready for the future of the NFL Draft pick," said Coleman after being selected first overall.

The point of this event is to celebrate everyone now.

"I thought it was important to give them their moments now while they’re with their families, their loved ones, their community," said Kamryn Young, an organizer with The Kickoff Experience, a sports marketing firm for student-athletes.

"Every young man that’s in the auditorium that came through those doors, every single one is important," emphasized Bill Daniel, Jones High’s defensive coordinator.

"I’m really looking forward to it because last year, we fell short at state. I think we can take it home," said junior receiver Larry Miles.

"I can’t wait to dominate. Be the school on top," added junior right guard Jakahari Leonard.

