'Joke' about gun on campus prompts lockdown at Central Florida school, officials say

article

An Osceola County high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after officials say some students joked about a weapon at the school.

Authorities say this happened at Liberty High School in Kissimmee. Officials tell FOX 35 News that the school was put on a ‘red’ lockdown as a precaution after students made staff aware of a possible weapon on campus.

MORE NEWS: FHP: 1 dead, several transported after 5-vehicle Orange County crash

"The students admitted it was a joke," school officials said.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.