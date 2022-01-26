FHP: 1 dead, several transported after 5-vehicle Orange County crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving 5 vehicles that killed one person and sent several others to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in Orange County at 4:45 a.m. on John Young Parkway and Blackstone Drive.

"There were multiple transports and 1 person later died at the hospital," FHP told FOX 35 News.

The northbound lanes are blocked at this time. Check back for updates.

