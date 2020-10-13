John Travolta wishes late Kelly Preston 'happy birthday' with throwback wedding photo

article

John Travolta honored his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 58th birthday.

The actor took to Instagram early Tuesday with a message for Preston, who died in July.

"Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John," Travolta captioned the side-by-side pictures.

Travolta's parents, Salvatore and Helen, appear in a black-and-white photo from their wedding. In his own wedding photo, Travolta sports a black bow tie and is holding hands with Preston, whose head of blonde curls is accessorized with a long white veil.

Preston, who starred in movies such as "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins," passed away after battling breast cancer for two years. Preston did not make her breast cancer battle public, but Travolta confirmed her health decline shortly after her passing on his Instagram.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote on Instagram one day after her passing. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

He continued: "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT."

According to a death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, the actress died at her and Travolta's home in Clearwater, Fla., at 11:46 a.m. on July 12.

Her body was transferred to a funeral home and she was later cremated at the Brooksville Crematory in Brooksville, Fla., the outlet reported.

Travolta and Preston met while filming 1989′s “The Experts.” They married in 1991 at a midnight ceremony in Paris and were together ever since. Her last movie role was portraying Victoria Gotti in the 2018 movie "Gotti." The movie also starred Travolta as John Gotti in the leading role.

In addition to her husband, Preston is survived by her daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple's son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.

