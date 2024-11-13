John Thune is the new Republican Senate Leader, succeeding longest-serving party leader

article

United States Senator John Thune won the secret ballot making him the new Republican Senate Leader and the majority leader of the upper chamber in the new Congress.

In January, he will replace Mitch McConnell, who is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

Senator Rick Scott received the least number of votes and was the first out of the race. The second secret ballot was between only Thune and Cornyn.

Senator Thune received at least 27 out of 53 votes during the secret ballot.