'Common Ground:' John Morgan announces winning name of new political party

The Brief John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, is creating a new political party. Morgan, who launched a contest last month to name the party, has revealed the winning name. The new party will be called "The Common Ground Party."



Florida attorney John Morgan, of the Morgan & Morgan law firm, has revealed the name of the new political party he's starting.

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Political party name revealed

The party will be called the "Common Ground Party," with members going by the nickname of "Grounders," Morgan announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes a month after Morgan launched a contest, asking people to submit suggestions for the party's name.

More than 35,000 names were submitted during the contest. More than 250 people submitted the winning name, and they will share the $100,000 prize.

"This contest was a great exercise," Morgan said in a statement. "It showed me that many of you, like me, believe our political system is broken. That we agree on more than we disagree on, yet nothing ever gets done."

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Finding ‘common ground’

Morgan decided to create a third political party after revealing earlier this year that he would not be running for governor of Florida.

In a video last month, Morgan criticized the two-party system and called for a party that could "compromise with the left and the right to provide real solutions to the people."

On Wednesday, Morgan said the next step will be to register people to the party.