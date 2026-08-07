New report alleges deadly DeLand double shooting was result of drug deal gone wrong: Police

The Brief Police say a drug deal turned attempted robbery led to the fatal shootings of two teens in DeLand. Keyan Rundell, 17, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His father, Daytron Etkins, is accused of retrieving the gun and burning clothing after the shootings.



A drug deal that turned into an attempted robbery may have led to the deadly shootings of two teenagers in downtown DeLand, according to a newly released police report.

Keyan Rundell, 17, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Dustin Rose, 19, and Samson Campbell, 18. Rundell’s father, Daytron Etkins, 41, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

New Details:

According to the 14-page report, investigators developed a possible motive after two confidential sources came forward.

Police said Rose and Campbell arranged to meet Rundell at a vacant lot to buy marijuana but allegedly planned to rob him. According to information provided by the confidential sources, one of the teens brought pepper spray and the other had a gun.

From left to right, Dustin Rose, 19, and Samson Campbell, 18 are the victims of a double shooting in DeLand. Keyan Jayden Rundell, 17, has been identified as the suspect.

Investigators said one of the teens pulled out a gun when Rundell arrived and demanded money. Rundell then allegedly pulled out his own gun and shot both teens.

Police also accuse Etkins of helping his son after the shootings. Investigators said Etkins went to the scene to retrieve his son’s gun and was later captured on home surveillance video burning clothing on a grill.

"We want to be clear: Assisting or concealing a person wanted in connection with a homicide is a serious matter that we will not ignore or tolerate," DeLand Police Capt. Prurince Dice said earlier this week.

What's next:

Etkins is expected to appear before a judge on Saturday.

Rundell remains charged with two counts of second-degree murder.