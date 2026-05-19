Florida attorney John Morgan offering $100K to name his new political party

The Brief John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, is creating a new political party, and he's calling for suggestions on a name. Morgan has launched a contest to name the new third party and the winner will get $100,000. This comes a month after Morgan announced that he would not be running for governor of Florida.



John Morgan, the founder of the Morgan & Morgan law firm, is offering $100,000 to the person who can come up with a name for the new political party he's creating.

The contest comes about a month after Morgan announced that he would not be running for Florida governor this year.

What we know:

The Orlando-based personal injury attorney on Tuesday officially launched a contest to name his proposed third political party.

"After running two very successful constitutional amendment campaigns, I've learned that once we drop the 'D' and the 'R,' most of us agree on most issues," Morgan said in a news release. "The two-party system—the extremes to the right and the extremes to the left--is freezing us up. What we need is a third political party that can compromise with the left and the right to provide real solutions to the people."

How to submit name suggestions

What you can do:

Eligible U.S. residents can submit a party name online at namethepartycontest.com for a chance to win $100,000. Entries are limited to one per person.

Submissions will be accepted until June 2 at 11:59 p.m. A winning entry is expected to be selected around June 16.

Only entries made through the official contest website will be considered.

Morgan decides not to run for Florida governor

The backstory:

In a video posted on social media, Morgan said he would focus his energy toward creating a third party in Florida.

"I hope we in Florida can kickstart a real third party movement in the United States," Morgan said.