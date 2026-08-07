Small cameras at Melbourne Beach spark privacy concerns: 'It's just like creepy'

The Brief Cameras have been installed at some beach access points in Melbourne Beach. Some beach goers are concerned about privacy, who's watching, and where that video is going or being stored. Officials said the cameras alert when someone has grabbed a rescue ring and would notify first responders of a potential rescue. They're also being used to potentially deter theft or other criminal activity, officials said. After pushback, the town said it would review and re-evaluate the cameras.



Concerns over privacy are growing in Brevard County after surveillance cameras were installed on public beaches in Melbourne Beach.

Where are the cameras?

What we know:

There were 13 cameras installed at emergency rescue ring stations throughout Melbourne Beach, officials said.

There are signs posted at those rescue stations that inform people visiting the beach that those devices are being monitored by video surveillance.

Despite that warning, some have raised questions and concerns about who's watching the cameras, what the cameras can see, and where that video is being stored, if at all. Others said they were unaware of the cameras being installed.

What they're saying:

"It's just like creepy," said Domonique Diangelo, a mother who frequently visits Melbourne Beach. "It feels so un-American to have cameras watching us in nature, in Mother Nature, like we’re at the beach."

She has launched an online petition demanding that the cameras be pulled.

During a recent council meeting, residents voiced their frustrations about the cameras and raised questions about oversight.

"Who has access? Is there anybody auditing these systems?" one resident asked during public comment.

"Maybe [we need] some more transparency if you’re going to put cameras in our backyard."

The other side:

FOX 35 reached out to the Town of Melbourne Beach with questions and residents' concerns about the cameras. A spokesperson shared the following statement:

"The system is designed to detect the removal of a life ring and generate an alert to first responders indicating that a potential water-rescue incident may be occurring. The cameras are incorporated into the system as a means of helping deter theft, vandalism, and misuse of the lifesaving equipment."

Officials said the cameras are angled to focus on the rescue ring equipment rather than the wider beach area.

The town also clarified that the cameras do not live stream footage or allow for real-time monitoring.

"The system does not provide a live video feed or remote monitoring capability, and recorded information is stored only locally at the individual station, which has a limited storage capacity."

What's next:

Town leaders said they would review the technology following community concerns. The city said it plans to meet with the vendor next week to review the cameras and whether they are necessary.

Local perspective:

Some residents suggested advocating for hiring more people to monitor the beach, including more lifeguards.