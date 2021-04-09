Joel Greenberg to be arraigned on charges of embezzlement on Friday

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg will be arraigned on charges of embezzlement on Friday.

Greenberg wasn't present at his hearing on Thursday. The judge ruled he has until May 15 to agree to a plea deal. It was not made clear which charges he would plead.

Greenberg's attorney says he's not sure if that time frame will work.

RELATED: Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg expected to strike plea deal, attorneys say

"If I get a plea agreement in this case, it’s not something I'm going to sign right away. I have to go over it with my client, and then there’s always some push back in negotiations"

When asked if the recent sex trafficking allegations against Congressman Matt Gaetz could sway his decision on a plea, Greenberg's attorney told FOX 35 News about his client, "I think he is uniquely situated."

Advertisement

Representative Gaetz is not charged and denies the claims.

RELATED: Former President Trump responds to report that Rep. Matt Gaetz asked for pardon

Greenberg is facing charges of stalking a political opponent and sex trafficking of a minor. He was then caught violating his nightly curfew earlier this month after bonding out because he left Central Florida to see his wife in Jupiter, an incident report revealed.

Now, after the release of a new indictment last month, Greenberg faces 21 more federal charges, bringing the total number of federal charges he faces to 33.