Maxwell Frost punched in face at Sundance Festival, congressman says

Congressman Maxwell Frost was punched in the face at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Friday, according to a tweet from the official.

According to Frost, a man approached him and told him that President Trump was going to deport him. The man then punched him in the face, according to Frost.

Frost said the man was also heard shouting racist remarks as he ran from the incident.

The man was later arrested, according to Frost.

Frost thanked the Park City Police Department as well as venue security.