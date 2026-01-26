Brevard County corrections officer arrested for smuggling drugs to inmates, deputies say

The Brief A corrections officer with the Brevard County Sheriff's office is accused of bringing drugs into a jail and providing the drugs to inmates. Chloe Deaton, 23, is facing several charges after she's accused of possessing and delivering controlled substances. Investigators spoke with an informant who said they gave Deaton 60 Suboxone strips and a small amount of methamphetamine.



A Brevard County corrections officer was arrested after the sheriff's office said she brought drugs and contraband into the jail.

What we know:

Chloe Deaton, 23, is facing several charges after she's accused of possessing and delivering controlled substances Suboxone – without a prescription – and methamphetamine and bringing the drugs into a jail complex.

The Brevard County Sheriff's office started its investigation into Deaton after receiving information that a female BCSO corrections officer was introducing drugs and contraband into the Brevard County Jail Complex, BCJC, and was providing these items to inmates, an arrest affidavit said.

After reviewing jail phone calls from inmates believed to be involved, the sheriff's office was told that a person was attempting to purchase Suboxone – an FDA-approved medication for opiod addiction, which is a Schedule III controlled substance in the state of Florida – to give to a person later identified as Deaton.

Possessing Suboxone without a prescription is illegal, whereas with a prescription, it's legal.

On Jan. 18, an informant told the investigator they gave Deaton 60 Suboxone strips and a small amount of methamphetamine. Based on information from the informant, on Jan. 24, an investigator met Deaton at a meeting place in place of the informant.

Deaton admitted to accepting an item from the informant – which she knew to contain 60 strips of Suboxone, the investigator said – and said she introduced the strips into the jail complex through a trashcan. An inmate retrieved the strips, Deaton told the investigator.

She believed the Suboxone strips were all used, the affidavit said. Deaton told the investigator she didn't know the informant was bringing more contraband and drugs to introduce into the jail.

Deaton denied knowing there was any methamphetamine in the drugs she introduced on Jan. 18, the affidavit said.

The sheriff's office confirmed that Deaton has been fired.