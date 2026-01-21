Who is Michael Smith? Man who killed former therapist, deputies say, was convicted of sex crimes

The Brief A man who killed his former therapist was incarcerated for 22 years for previous sex crimes. Michael Smith, 39, was convicted of kidnapping, burglary and two counts of sexual battery in June 2003 in West Palm Beach. Rebecca White, 44, worked as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with "troubled" patients, people who knew her said.



A man who killed his former therapist and injured another was previously incarcerated for 22 years for sex crimes.

The backstory:

Authorities say Michael Smith, 39, stabbed and killed his former therapist and injured the therapist's current client.

In the stabbing, Rebecca White, 44, died.

Orange County deputies said Smith entered the office around 9 p.m., Jan. 19 – after her session with the stabbing victim ended – and demanded to speak with White. She reportedly asked him to leave before calling 911, the sheriff's office said.

Smith pulled out a knife and attacked White and her client, deputies said.

White, 44 – a Licensed Mental Health Counselor – was transported to the hospital and died from her injuries.

The client was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery. The sheriff's office reported that the man – described to be in his 30s – is expected to recover.

Who is Michael Smith?

What we know:

According to Florida records, Michael Smith is a registered sex offender.

Smith was previously incarcerated for 22 years after he was convicted of kidnapping, burglary and two counts of sexual battery in June 2003 in West Palm Beach.

During that incident, police said Smith held a knife to a woman's neck, telling her he wanted her money. He then ordered her to disable her security alarm and go into her home, an arrest affidavit said. Smith then bound the woman's wrists and ankles with zip-ties, put packaging tape around her face and then raped her for 20 minutes.

The woman was able to lock Smith out of her room and escaped to the neighbor's home. The woman told investigators she thought the intruder was the son of a woman who lived in the area.

Smith's DNA matched the evidence obtained from the victim's body.

When Orange County deputies responded to the area of 9000 block of Windy Ridge Road around 7:45 a.m., on Jan. 20, following White's death, deputies found Smith dead by apparent suicide, the sheriff's office said.

Who is Rebecca White?

Rebecca White, 44, worked as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor at her own therapy practice, Down to Earth Therapy Solutions in Orlando.

Friends of White described her as someone who was dedicated to her work and community.

What they're saying:

White's neighbor, Nancy Magenheimer, said she was in shock to learn about White's death.

"She was so young, and I know she's working with troubled people."

According to a biography on her website, White was committed to helping people in a non-judgmental space.

She provided individual therapy, couple therapy and sex therapy services.

The sheriff's office said Smith was a former client of White's.

White's former co-worker, Cherlette McCullough, said some of White's patients were offenders.

"It was a niche she specialized in," McCullough said. "Just today, I got a few calls from people saying how good she was working with offenders around change."

Concerns about security, surveillance

In a released statement, White's family raised building access and security measure concerns surrounding White's practice.

White's family released a statement for FOX 35, saying, "We are struggling to understand how this could have happened. There are serious and troubling questions surrounding building access, security measures, surveillance, and how an individual was able to enter the premises during those hours. This tragedy raises concerns about systematic failures that may have contributed to a situation that should never have occurred and, in our view, could have been prevented. Right now, our family is grieving an irreplaceable loss. We are heartbroken, angry, and searching for answers – but above all, we are mourning Rebecca."