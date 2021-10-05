Joel Greenberg: Former Seminole County Tax Collector requests delay in sentencing

article

Newly filed court documents show that Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has filed a motion to delay his sentencing until March 2022.

In May 2021, Greenberg plead guilty to six of 33 charges after agreeing to cooperate with federal investigators.

The newly filed court documents said that his cooperation, which his attorneys believe could impact his ultimate sentence, cannot be completed prior to the time of his sentencing.

"The parties expect that Mr. Greenberg will participate in additional proffers, and a continuance would provide Mr. Greenberg with additional time to do so prior to his sentencing hearing," the documents read. "After consulting with the Government, the Government has advised that it does not oppose Mr. Greenberg’s request for a continuance until March 2022."

MORE NEWS: Miya Marcano's remains positively identified, medical examiner says

As part of his plea deal, Greenberg admitted that he recruited women for commercial sex acts and paid them more than $70,000 from 2016 to 2018, including at least one underage girl he paid to have sex with him and others. He must cooperate with investigators, make financial restitution, register as a sex offender, and testify if called in other cases.

Prosecutors said that Greenberg met the girl online — from a website where she was posing as an adult — and had the first meeting with her on a boat, paying her $400. He later invited her to a hotel in Florida, where he and others would have sex with her and also supplied the girl and other people with ecstasy, according to the plea deal. In total, prosecutors say Greenberg had sex with the girl at least seven times.

"Greenberg also introduced the Minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts with the Minor," the plea agreement states. The plea deal does not identify the men.

MORE NEWS: Gabby Petito case: Cassie Laundrie speaks to protesters outside Lakewood Ranch home

Prosecutors also said Greenberg also used his position as the Seminole County tax collector to access a state driver’s information database to "investigate" the women he was having sex with and had searched for the underage girl at least once because he "had reason to believe the minor was under the age of 18," the plea agreement says.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.