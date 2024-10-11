President Biden traveling to Florida to survey Hurricane Milton damage

President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Sunday to visit areas hit hardest by Hurricane Milton, according to The White House.

"On Sunday, October 13th, the President will travel to Florida to visit areas impacted by Hurricane Milton," the release said. "Additional details to follow."

It was not immediately announced which locations in Florida President Biden would visit.

Hurricane Milton made landfall around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, near Siesta Key, Florida, as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph, causing storm surge, flooding, and wind damage.

It then trekked across Central Florida where portions of Orange, Seminole, and Volusia counties, as well as others, saw flooded roads and homes, trees down, and power outages.

Before Milton made landfall, more than 120 tornado warnings were issued across Florida, the record for the most tornado warnings issued in the state within 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS is now surveying those areas hit hardest to determine those tornadoes' strengths and sizes.

Warnings are issued when there is a radar-indicated tornado or when a spotter sees a funnel cloud or tornado on the ground.