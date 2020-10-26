Joe Biden will return to Florida this week as Election Day approaches

article

Joe Biden will return to Florida this week.

His campaign team confirmed to FOX 35 that the Democratic Presidential candidate will visit Broward County and Tampa on Thursday, October 29th.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details on his visit.

Earlier in the week, former President Barack Obama will visit Orlando to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. He was in Miami over the weekend as well, encouraging voters to cast their ballots early either with a mail-in ballot or at early voting sites across the state.

Both President Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence were also in Florida on Saturday.

The President voted early in West Palm Beach Saturday, saying afterward that he cast his ballot for “a guy named Trump." The Vice President spoke in Lakeland, underscoring the importance of the Sunshine State's 29 electoral votes.

The Trump-Pence ticket won Florida by 1.2% in 2016, or just under 113,000 votes. It will likely be just as close in 2020. According to a RealClearPolitics average of polls, Biden is slightly ahead of Trump 48.6% to 47.1% right now.

