Lara Trump to speak at Make America Great Again Rally this week in Central Florida

President Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, will speak this week at a Make America Great Again Rally in Central Florida.

The rally will be held Tuesday at the Sterling Stables in Cocoa. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event begins at 12 p.m.

You can request up to two tickets to attend the event and they are first-come, first-serve. Visit President Trump's website to grab tickets.

That same day, former President Barack Obama will visit Orlando to campaign on behalf of the Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

