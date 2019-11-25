Job alert: British couple offering $40K salary to live-in sitter for 2 golden retrievers

Calling all dog people: If you’re looking for a new gig, you may be in luck.

A British couple is looking to hire a live-in dog sitter to watch their dogs for $40,000 a year, according to a job listing from recruiting agency Silver Swan Search.

The couple frequently travels and needs someone to take care of their six-story home and two golden retrievers while they’re away on business.

“This is an informal property and they need someone to keep on top of the house while they come and go and to have sole responsibility of the dogs in their absence,” the post reads.

According to the ad, the job responsibilities include managing all dog appointments, daily housekeeping, running errands, light cooking, liaising with the dog walker and cleaner, as well as general property management duties.

The ideal candidate must have experience in dog care, be trustworthy and hard working, good at cleaning and know their way around the kitchen.

Work hours are Monday-Friday with the occasional weekend, according to the post.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.