The news of Jimmy Buffett's death sent a shockwave around the U.S. leaving many to wonder how the iconic musician died.

New details reveal that Buffett died of a rare aggressive form of skin cancer – Merkel Cell Skin Cancer.

What is Merkel Cell Skin Cancer?

Merkel Cell Skin Center tends to spread quickly to other parts of the body to places beyond the skin.

According to a statement, Buffett had been fighting the cancer for nearly four years while continuing to perform.

Dermatologist Matthew Knight said he hopes Buffett's death makes people get their skin checked especially while living in Florida.

"Fortunately the survival rate for Merkel cell carcinoma is still 70, 80 percent - it's not good but it's a decent survival rate, said Knight.

"The longer you wait and the longer things progress, that survival rate goes further south," Knight added.

What is the treatment for Merkel Cell Skin Cancer?

There are four different types of treatments used for those who have Merkel Cell Skin Cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.