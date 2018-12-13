Holiday Heroes Toy Drive
FOX 35 News at 5 p.m.
Car flips, injures 2 people
Good Day Orlando at 7am
2 people killed in car crash
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Stabbing sends three people to hospital
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Potty training babies: People are doing it earlier but is it healthy?
Good Day Orlando at 9am
ATM attack caught on camera
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Liquor wall law repeal goes to governor
Good Day Orlando at 7am
Governor intends to sign ride-sharing bill
Good Day Orlando at 5am
Florida Senate votes to scale back budget cuts
Good Day Orlando at 8am
Attorney Ric Keller discusses State Attorney Aramis Ayala's decision to sue Governor Rick Scott
Good Day Orlando at 8am
Deadline day for State Attorney Aramis Ayala
Good Day Orlando at 8am
Study: cats like people more than food
Good Day Orlando at 8am
No signs of 2 people possibly hit by train
Good Day Orlando at 7am