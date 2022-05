Jif peanut butter recalled amid multistate salmonella outbreak

The J. M. Smucker Co. announced this week a recall of Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to certain products. The CDC said 14 illnesses had been reported, with two people needing hospitalization.

The peanut butter was produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky and distributed nationwide.

The illnesses have been reported in Washington, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Case count map provided by the CDC

Most people infected with salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment, according to the FDA.

Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425 (which means it was manufactured in Lexington).

If consumers have products matching the below description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.

Images provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Recalled Jif peanut butter product list

This is not a complete list of UPC codes. There are products not listed that fall within the lot code range. The FDA will continue to provide updates as they become available:

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150025516

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150025537

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK- 5150024705

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK - 5150024706

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150007565

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL - 5150008026

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE - 5150008051

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE - 5150008058

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE - 5150021889

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE - 5150024114

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO - 5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO - 5150024136

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO - 5150024137

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK - 5150024143

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150024163

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO - 5150024170

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK - 5150024174

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150024177

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY - 5150024182

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO - 5150024307

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150024321

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150024322

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150024331

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK - 5150024404

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER - 5150024540

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH - 5150024545

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK - 5150024769

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK - 5150024776

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150025499

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150025518

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER -5150025530

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK - 5150025542

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150025565

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150025574

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY - 5150025578

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150072001

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER - 5150072002

JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY - 5150075007

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER - 5150041418

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT - 5150092100

This story was reported from Detroit.