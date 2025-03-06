Jessie Kirk: Human remains identified as missing Titusville woman

The Brief Authorities confirmed human remains found near Haulover Canal belong to a missing Titusville woman, Jessie Kirk. David Barber, a person of interest in the case, was arrested after being seen near her condo, while her burned vehicle was found in Orange County. Police continue investigating and urge the public to help piece together the timeline of her disappearance.



Authorities in Brevard County said human remains discovered near Haulover Canal are those of missing Titusville woman Jessie Kirk.

What we know:

Titusville police detectives are investigating the death of Jessie Kirk, 72, who was reported missing by a friend after she did not show up for her usual morning walk along S. Washington Ave. — a departure from her routine.

During their search, detectives encountered David Armstrong Barber, 35, of West Palm Beach, in the area near Kirk’s condominium, "acting suspiciously." Barber, identified as the estranged boyfriend of a relative of Kirk, was arrested for loitering, prowling, and grand theft auto. Authorities noted that he had recent, significant burns on his body.

Adding to the mystery, Kirk’s burned vehicle was found near State Road 50 and State Road 520 in Orange County.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed that human remains discovered near Haulover Canal belong to Kirk.

According to investigators, surveillance footage captured Kirk’s vehicle, a white Lincoln SUV, traveling through Titusville between the night of March 3 and the early morning of March 4. Later that morning, her niece identified a red Honda SUV belonging to Barber, now considered a person of interest in the case, parked at Kirk’s condo.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet detailed exactly what happened to Jessie Kirk in the hours leading up to her disappearance and death. While Barber is considered a person of interest, police have stopped short of formally naming him as a suspect and charging him with her murder.

Investigators continue to seek public assistance in reconstructing the timeline of events, particularly any sightings of Kirk’s vehicle between March 3 and March 4. It remains unclear what connection Barber may have had to Kirk and what his potential motive might have been.

Timeline:

During a news conference on Thursday, Titusville Police released a timeline of events, related to the disappearance and search for Jessie Kirk.

March 3, 9 p.m. – March 4, 4:15 a.m.: Kirk’s white Lincoln SUV is recorded on surveillance footage in Titusville.

March 4, 8:30 a.m.: Titusville police launch a missing persons investigation after Kirk’s niece reports seeing a suspicious vehicle at her condo.

March 4, 9:36 a.m.: A vehicle fire is reported in Orange County near State Road 520 and State Road 50.

March 4, noon: Titusville detectives spot Barber near Kirk’s condo acting suspiciously. He was arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and grand theft auto.

March 4, 1:09 p.m.: The burned vehicle in Orange County is identified as Kirk’s white Lincoln SUV.

March 4, 2:45 p.m.: Human remains are discovered at Haulover Canal, later confirmed to be Kirk’s,

Who is Jessie Kirk?

The backstory:

Kirk, a well-loved community member in Titusville, was active in local philanthropy and known for growing sunflowers and vegetables, which she donated to those in need. She was reported missing after not showing up for a scheduled walk, and her car was found burned in Orange County. Kirk and her late husband were both celebrated for their community contributions.

What they're saying:

"Jessie is a longtime resident of Titusville and North Brevard. She was a kind individual and had a gift to connect to anyone and everyone she met," said Titusville Police Commander Tyler Wright.

Kirk’s best friend, Sharon James, described her grief and frustration.

"Our hearts fell to the pit of our souls… Jessie was no one that looked for notoriety. She was the quietest, kindest, giving soul. Therefore, that’s why so much has to be done to help find her, find what happened."

Authorities continue to investigate Barber’s role in Kirk’s disappearance.

"The information is leading to that, but we’re not going to make any sort of assumption. We’re going to continue to work every lead," said Bryan Nelson of the Titusville Police Department.

James urged the public to come forward with any details that might help solve the case.

"Maybe something someone saw — because that’s so vital, that people don’t ignore the little thing they saw."

Who is David Barber?

Booking photo of David Barber from a previous, unrelated arrest

David Barber, 35, is the estranged boyfriend of Kirk’s niece, authorities said. He was arrested on March 4 in connection to Kirk's disappearance after police said they found him prowling around her home.

A witness also reported seeing him driving Kirk's stolen car. Another witness spotted a man fitting Barber’s description walking away from the burning vehicle. That witness told police he was clutching his right arm.

When Titusville police arrested Barber, he reportedly had first-and second-degree burns on his arm. Barber is being held in jail. He was not issued bond as he was already on bond from a previous arrest.

As of Thursday, he faces charges of loitering and prowling and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Barber was previously employed as a corrections deputy for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office from January 2018 until he voluntarily resigned in January 2022, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Authorities said Barber "received no formal discipline during his employment with the agency."

Dig deeper:

Court documents state that in November 2024, Barber’s ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against him for stalking her. He was allegedly seen digging through a dumpster outside of her apartment, and was allegedly seen underneath her car. Court documents state the ex-girlfriend found a rod and wires attached to her car.

We are also learning this is not his first encounter with law enforcement.

In December 2024, Barber was arrested, accused of attempting to break into the Rockledge apartment he and his ex-girlfriend lived in together until the two broke up in July 2024. He was arrested for attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools, officials said.

What's next:

Barber remains in custody with no bond. His public defender argued that a parole violation for which he is charged should be dismissed, a motion the judge granted. However, he is still behind bars as the investigation continues.

