Jesse Kirk: Missing Florida woman's car found burned; what we know about the case

The Brief The Titusville Police Department is searching for 72-year-old Jesse Kirk, who was reported missing Tuesday after failing to show up for her morning walk. An estranged boyfriend of Kirk's relative was arrested for loitering and prowling near Kirk's condo, police said. Kirk's burned vehicle was found in Orange County. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call law enforcement.



Police in Florida are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman who authorities said seemingly disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Here's what we know about the Titusville Police Department's missing person investigation regarding Jesse D. Kirk.

Who is Jesse Kirk?

What we know:

On March 4, at around 9 a.m., Jesse Kirk, 72, was reported missing by a friend after she did not show up for her usual morning walk along S. Washington Avenue in Titusville – a departure from her routine.

Photo of Jesse D. Kirk (Credit: Titusville Police Department)

Suspicious man spotted near missing woman's home

Police began an investigation, and during their search for Kirk, authorities said they encountered a "suspicious" man near her condo.

Who is David Barber?

Police identified the suspicious man near Kirk's condo as David Armstrong Barber. The 35-year-old West Palm Beach man is the estranged boyfriend of one of Kirk's relatives, officials said.

Barber was arrested on charges of loitering and prowling. Authorities noted that he had recent, significant burns on his body.

Missing woman's burned vehicle found

Kirk's "burned up" vehicle was found around the same time near State Road 50 and State Road 520 in Orange County, according to detectives.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed whether Kirk’s disappearance is directly linked to Barber’s presence or his injuries. There is no confirmation yet of whether foul play was involved in her disappearance, though authorities have labeled the case as "highly suspicious."

Police have not released any leads regarding Kirk’s possible whereabouts or if any physical evidence has been recovered from the burned vehicle. Barber’s arrest came after detectives spotted him lurking near Kirk’s home, though it remains unclear why he was in the area and whether he had provided any statements to authorities.

Dig deeper:

Court documents state that in November 2024, Barber’s ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against him for stalking her. He was allegedly seen digging through a dumpster outside of her apartment, and was allegedly seen underneath her car. Court documents state the ex-girlfriend found a rod and wires attached to her car.

We are also learning this is not his first encounter with law enforcement.

In December 2024, Barber was arrested, accused of attempting to break into the Rockledge apartment he and his ex-girlfriend lived in together until the two broke up in July 2024.

He was arrested for attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools, officials said.

What they're saying:

Titusville Police have described Kirk's case as "highly suspicious" and have labeled her as a "missing and endangered adult."

Police also noted that Barber was "found lurking in the area" and had "significant recent burns" on his body at the time of his arrest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Kirk's whereabouts or disappearance is urged to contact the Titusville Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS and may be eligible for a reward.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: